Nigeria Loses 300,000 Barrels of Crude Oil Daily, Speaker Reveals

In his address at the inauguration of the new headquarters of Naval Training Command in Ebubu community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Speaker Hon. Tajudeen Abbas underscored the alarming extent of crude oil theft in Nigeria.

He revealed that the nation loses an estimated 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day to theft, pipeline vandalism, and other criminal activities.

Represented by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, the Speaker emphasized the urgent need for the Nigerian Navy to fulfill its mandate of protecting Nigeria’s territorial waters. He highlighted the adverse effects of oil theft, citing revenue losses estimated at N1.29 trillion annually.

To address this pressing issue, Speaker Abbas disclosed the inauguration of a special committee on Crude Oil Theft Losses in November 2023.

The committee was tasked with identifying decisive remedial actions to curb oil theft and its economic repercussions. He commended the Nigerian Navy for its efforts thus far and urged continued vigilance in combating oil-related crimes.

In a gesture of support, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, announced a donation of N350 million to the Nigerian Navy. This contribution aimed to bolster infrastructure development and operational capabilities at the Naval Training Command in Rivers State.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, expressed gratitude for the donation and assured ongoing efforts to secure Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The relocation of the Headquarters Naval Training Command from Lagos to Rivers State was lauded as a strategic move to enhance human capacity development within the Nigerian Navy.

Vice Admiral Ogalla highlighted the importance of creating an enabling environment for learning and emphasized the Navy’s commitment to national security and economic prosperity.

