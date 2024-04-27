Menu
My journey won’t be complete without 2Baba – Kizz Daniel

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has hailed the legendary 2Baba for his impact on his musical career.

According to him, his success story won’t be complete without working with the ‘African Queen’ crooner.

Referring to 2Baba as his mentor, Kizz Daniel expressed strong desire to collaborate with the legend.

On his X handle on Friday night, he wrote: “The Journey no fit complete without a 2baba Collabo @official2baba.

“Baba let’s step into the vocal boot together… Mentor.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
