Mohbad’s father pastes notice for DNA test on his daughter-in-law Wunmi’s gate

April 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has served his late son’s wife, Wunmi, a notice of the pending DNA test application to be carried out on her son, Liam.

He pasted the document on the gate of her last known address earlier today, April 26.

This comes after the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu granted the court order last week Monday, April 15.

Based on the order, Wunmi is expected to be in court on May 14, 2024.

The family of Aloba, through Mohbad’s father, had filed a suit seeking a DNA test for his grandson, Liam.(www.naija247news.com).

