Health news

Japa: 58,000 of 130,000 registered doctors renewed licence, says MDCN

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on Friday revealed that only 58,000 doctors renewed their annual practice licence out of the 130,000 registered doctors in the country.

The Deputy Registrar of MDCN, Dr Victor Kolawole, disclosed this at the Induction/Oath Taking Ceremony of the 2022/2023 Batch B Medicine and Surgery graduates of the Edo State University, Uzairue.

“Since inception in 1963, we presently have over 130,000 registered doctors in Nigeria.

“However, as you know because of the increase in migration of doctors out of the country, we have about 58,000 doctors who renewed their annual practice licence in 2023 and they are those that are fit to practice in Nigeria,” Kolawole stated.

He frowned at the idea of doctors going abroad for greener pastures also known as Japa Syndrome, and appealed to the newly medical graduates to stay back and practice their profession in the country.

Kolawole stated further that “by this induction of 20 new doctors into the health workforce, we hope that other institutions will follow suit even as the government said that the quota should be increased in all our training centres.

“However, the doctors must meet the requirements to earn those increase in quota.

“We will partner them to ensure that they meet those requirements and as we try to ensure that, standards must be upheld.”

The deputy registrar encouraged the new medical practitioners to uphold the sanity of the profession and be law abiding, as the council is mandated to regulate activities of practitioners as well as punish offenders.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, noted that the institution has facilities to train medical personnel in the country.

He appreciated Governor Godwin Obaseki “for his unwavering support to the great university and for establishing the university teaching hospital through the conversion of the Central Hospital, Auchi.

Aluyor said, “This significant upgrade has enhanced facilities for the training of medical students and uplifted the standard of healthcare services in Edo North and its environs.

“It is noteworthy that Edo State University Teaching Hospital Auchi is the first state-owned teaching hospital in Edo.

“I respectfully urge the state government to sustain efforts toward improving facilities at Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi.”

The acting Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Dr Kenneth Atoe, in his earlier remarks, said 20 medical graduands from the college are the second Batch B inductees.

Atoe advised the newly qualified medical graduates to uphold the ethical standards of a medical professional.

He said, “You must internalise the values of honesty, integrity and selflessness.

“These virtues are not only essential for building strong doctor-patient relationship, but, are also integral to upholding the ethical standards and trustworthiness expected of a medical professional.

“By embodying these values, doctors not only fulfil their professional obligations, but also contribute to the maintenance of public trust in the medical profession.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

