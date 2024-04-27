Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors Eye Potential Upside in Selected Nigerian Stocks as at Friday, April 26, 2024

By: Naija247news

Date:

Weekly Stock Recommendations as at Friday, April 26, 2024

In the bustling realm of Nigerian stock trading, investors are closely watching several companies showing promising signs, according to recent market data. Here’s a glimpse into the current stock performance and recommendations for selected stocks:

**ELLAHLAKES:** Despite recent fluctuations, EllaH Lakes stands out with a potential upside of 60.00%. With an EPS of -0.23 and a forecast EPS of -0.36, analysts recommend a ‘Buy’ rating for this stock.

**CAP:** Capital appreciation potential is high for CAP, with a forecast EPS of 2.44 and a potential upside of 24.78%. With a stable EPS of 3.05, investors are advised to consider buying shares in this company.

**FLOURMILLS:** FlourMills presents an attractive opportunity with a forecast EPS of 0.23 and a potential upside of 37.70%. Analysts suggest a ‘Buy’ recommendation for investors eyeing long-term gains.

**NAHCO:** Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) is poised for growth with a potential upside of 24.24%. Its EPS of 1.35 and forecast EPS of 1.44 make it an appealing investment option for those seeking stability and growth potential.

**UBA:** United Bank for Africa (UBA) offers a compelling opportunity with a potential upside of 30.43%. With an EPS and forecast EPS of 17.49, UBA remains a strong contender for investors looking for steady returns.

These recommendations are backed by thorough analysis and market insights. Investors are encouraged to conduct further research and seek expert advice before making investment decisions.

Previous article
Nigerian Stock Market’s Weekly Gainers and Loser as at April 26, 2024
Next article
FGN Eurobonds Trading at Over 8% Yield as of April 26, 2024
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

