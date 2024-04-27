Global Commodity Prices Experience Mixed Movement on Friday, April 26, 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Global commodity prices witnessed varied shifts in value as of 3:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, April 26, 2024. Here’s a summary of the latest updates:
– Crude Oil (USD/Bbl): The price remained steady at 83.8 USD/Bbl, indicating a marginal increase of 0.05%.
– Brent (USD/Bbl): Brent crude saw a slight uptick, rising to 89.2 USD/Bbl, marking a 0.05% increase from the previous value.
– Natural Gas (USD/MMBtu): Natural gas prices experienced a significant decline, dropping to 1.9 USD/MMBtu, reflecting a decrease of 2.60%.
– Gasoline (USD/Gal): Gasoline prices dipped slightly to 2.8 USD/Gal, showing a decrease of 0.38%.
– Coal (USD/T): Coal prices saw a modest increase, reaching 135.8 USD/T, with a rise of 0.18%.
– Gold (USD/t.oz): The price of gold edged higher to 2,342.1 USD/t.oz, indicating a 0.50% increase.
– Silver (USD/t.oz): Silver prices also saw a slight increase, reaching 27.5 USD/t.oz, reflecting a 0.48% rise.
– Wheat (USD/Bu): Wheat prices experienced a decline, dropping to 609.5 USD/Bu, marking a decrease of 1.77%.
– Palm Oil (MYR/T): Palm oil prices decreased to 3,896.0 MYR/T, showing a decline of 1.54%.
– Cocoa (USD/T): Cocoa prices surged to 10,992.7 USD/T, indicating a notable increase of 1.51%.
The fluctuations in commodity prices reflect the dynamic nature of global markets, influenced by various factors including supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and economic indicators.
