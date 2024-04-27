Menu
Global Commodity Prices Experience Mixed Movement on Friday, April 26, 2024

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Global commodity prices witnessed varied shifts in value as of 3:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, April 26, 2024. Here’s a summary of the latest updates:

– Crude Oil (USD/Bbl): The price remained steady at 83.8 USD/Bbl, indicating a marginal increase of 0.05%.
– Brent (USD/Bbl): Brent crude saw a slight uptick, rising to 89.2 USD/Bbl, marking a 0.05% increase from the previous value.
– Natural Gas (USD/MMBtu): Natural gas prices experienced a significant decline, dropping to 1.9 USD/MMBtu, reflecting a decrease of 2.60%.
– Gasoline (USD/Gal): Gasoline prices dipped slightly to 2.8 USD/Gal, showing a decrease of 0.38%.
– Coal (USD/T): Coal prices saw a modest increase, reaching 135.8 USD/T, with a rise of 0.18%.
– Gold (USD/t.oz): The price of gold edged higher to 2,342.1 USD/t.oz, indicating a 0.50% increase.
– Silver (USD/t.oz): Silver prices also saw a slight increase, reaching 27.5 USD/t.oz, reflecting a 0.48% rise.
– Wheat (USD/Bu): Wheat prices experienced a decline, dropping to 609.5 USD/Bu, marking a decrease of 1.77%.
– Palm Oil (MYR/T): Palm oil prices decreased to 3,896.0 MYR/T, showing a decline of 1.54%.
– Cocoa (USD/T): Cocoa prices surged to 10,992.7 USD/T, indicating a notable increase of 1.51%.

The fluctuations in commodity prices reflect the dynamic nature of global markets, influenced by various factors including supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and economic indicators.

