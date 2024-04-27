Menu
FGN Eurobonds Trading at Over 8% Yield as of April 26, 2024

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

As of Friday, April 26, 2024, the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) Eurobonds were observed trading above an 8% yield, according to weekly data. Here’s a breakdown of the latest trading figures for FGN Eurobonds:

– **7.625% FGN Eurobond, due November 21, 2025:** This bond, with a remaining time to maturity (TTM) of 1.57 years, was priced at 99.07 NGN, with a yield of 8.3%.

– **6.50% FGN Eurobond, due November 28, 2027:** With a TTM of 3.59 years, this bond was priced at 92.40 NGN, yielding 9.0%.

– **6.125% FGN Eurobond, due September 28, 2028:** Priced at 87.91 NGN, this bond has a TTM of 4.43 years and yields 9.5%.

– **8.375% FGN Eurobond, due March 24, 2029:** Trading at 94.65 NGN, this bond’s TTM stands at 4.91 years, with a yield of 9.8%.

– **7.143% FGN Eurobond, due February 23, 2030:** With a TTM of 5.83 years, this bond was priced at 87.83 NGN, yielding 9.9%.

– **8.747% FGN Eurobond, due January 21, 2031:** Trading at 93.85 NGN, this bond has a TTM of 6.74 years and yields 10.0%.

– **7.875% FGN Eurobond, due February 16, 2032:** Priced at 87.37 NGN, this bond’s TTM is 7.81 years, with a yield of 10.3%.

– **7.375% FGN Eurobond, due September 28, 2033:** Trading at 82.90 NGN, this bond has a TTM of 9.43 years and yields 10.3%.

– **7.696% FGN Eurobond, due February 23, 2038:** With a TTM of 13.84 years, this bond was priced at 78.46 NGN, yielding 10.7%.

– **7.625% FGN Eurobond, due November 28, 2047:** Priced at 73.96 NGN, this bond has a TTM of 23.61 years and yields 10.7%.

– **9.248% FGN Eurobond, due January 21, 2049:** Trading at 88.42 NGN, this bond has a TTM of 24.76 years and yields 10.6%.

– **8.25% FGN Eurobond, due September 28, 2051:** With a TTM of 27.44 years, this bond was priced at 78.03 NGN, yielding 10.8%.

The above figures indicate the prevailing trading conditions and yields for FGN Eurobonds as of the specified date. Investors and analysts closely monitor these metrics for insights into the performance and outlook of Nigerian sovereign debt securities.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

