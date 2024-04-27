Menu
Delta to Resume Daily Service to Nigeria from New York-JFK in December

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Delta Airlines announces the relaunch of daily service to Lagos, Nigeria (LOS), from New York-JFK starting on December 1.

Expanding its offerings, Delta will operate daily flights between Atlanta and Lagos alongside the resumption of daily New York-JFK service, providing a total of 14 weekly flights to Nigeria throughout December and the first half of January, and 10 weekly flights for the remainder of winter 2024.

In addition to its Nigerian routes, Delta will enhance its fleet to cater to Accra, Ghana (ACC), and South Africa, reflecting its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning, emphasized the airline’s dedication to providing premium service and elevated hospitality to its customers through these enhancements.

Passengers on the Lagos-New York flight will have a choice of Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin experiences on the Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Delta assures a premium travel experience, offering an extensive food and beverage program in Delta One, spacious seating with added amenities in Delta Premium Select, and a wide selection of in-flight entertainment options for all passengers through Delta Studio.

Partnering with diverse suppliers worldwide, Delta aims to provide high-quality in-flight products, including artisan-crafted amenity kits and specialty beverages, to enhance the overall travel experience for its customers.

