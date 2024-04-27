Davido Rakes in $1.3 Million from Madison Square Garden Concert

Pop sensation Davido has disclosed his earnings from his recent sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, revealing a staggering $1.3 million in revenue.

The revelation came during Davido’s appearance on the American podcast ‘Business Untitled’ this week, where he also revealed earning approximately $600,000 from a single social media post.

Additionally, Davido reminisced about his philanthropic act in 2021, where he raised another $600,000 from fans on his birthday, later donating the sum to charity.

The Madison Square Garden concert showcased Davido’s electrifying performance, featuring a repertoire of his chart-topping hits, including tracks from his acclaimed album ‘Timeless’. Highlighting the event was his energetic rendition of Kizz Daniel’s ‘Twe Twe’ remix.

Following the success of the New York concert, Davido is set to captivate audiences in Amsterdam on November 30 in an event dubbed “The Davido Invasion.”

