Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Davido Rakes in $1.3 Million from Madison Square Garden Concert

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Pop sensation Davido has disclosed his earnings from his recent sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, revealing a staggering $1.3 million in revenue.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The revelation came during Davido’s appearance on the American podcast ‘Business Untitled’ this week, where he also revealed earning approximately $600,000 from a single social media post.

Additionally, Davido reminisced about his philanthropic act in 2021, where he raised another $600,000 from fans on his birthday, later donating the sum to charity.

The Madison Square Garden concert showcased Davido’s electrifying performance, featuring a repertoire of his chart-topping hits, including tracks from his acclaimed album ‘Timeless’. Highlighting the event was his energetic rendition of Kizz Daniel’s ‘Twe Twe’ remix.

Following the success of the New York concert, Davido is set to captivate audiences in Amsterdam on November 30 in an event dubbed “The Davido Invasion.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Currency Manipulation: EFCC arrests 34 currency speculators in Abuja
Next article
No short cut to naira appreciation, says Ned Nwoko
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Shut up if you’ve nothing positive to offer – Gov Alia tells past Benue Govs

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has advised former...

No short cut to naira appreciation, says Ned Nwoko

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sen. Ned Nwoko, has advised the Federal Government and...

Currency Manipulation: EFCC arrests 34 currency speculators in Abuja

Naija247news Naija247news -
Soni Daniel, Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes...

Bbnaija winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, graduates with distinction in Master

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BBNaija's Double Wahala winner, Miracle Ikechukwu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shut up if you’ve nothing positive to offer – Gov Alia tells past Benue Govs

North West 0
Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has advised former...

No short cut to naira appreciation, says Ned Nwoko

Political parties 0
Sen. Ned Nwoko, has advised the Federal Government and...

Currency Manipulation: EFCC arrests 34 currency speculators in Abuja

Regions 0
Soni Daniel, Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading