Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Currency Manipulation: EFCC arrests 34 currency speculators in Abuja

By: Naija247news

Date:

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission attached to the Taskforce on Currency mutilation, Dollarization of the Economy and Forex Malpractice,  have arrested 34 suspected currency speculators  for alleged foreign exchange fraud.

They were arrested on Friday, April 26, 2024 in a sting operation following credible intelligence about illegal sales of dollars at the Wuse Zone 4 area of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

A statement by EFCC Spokesman Dele Oyewale gave the names of the suspects as :Usman Mohammed, Abdullahi Nasir, Abubakar Saleh, Mohammed Kabir Ibrahim, Abubakar Ghadafi, Muktar Usman, Umar Abubakar Abba, Yakubu Sani, Aminu Abubakar, Muhammed Suleman Abara, Yusuf Tahir, Usman Lawal, Usman Lawal, Usman Umar and Amina Garba Rola.

The statement listed the other suspects as: Muhammed Aliyu, Murtala Haruna, Sani Mohammed, Umar Farouk, Muhammed Sagiuru, Aminu Salisu, Lawal Bello, Munzali Hashim, Jamilu Suleiman, Mustapha Umar, Mubarak Tanimu, Adamu Garba, Mohammed Usman, Bello Musa, Saleh Mohammed Naseer, Zaharadeen Yau, Musa Umaru Adamu, Usman Machido and Abdulaziz Abubakar Abba.

Oyewale said the Arrests  came on the heels of the EFCC’s consistent efforts to sanitise and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

The Spokesman said that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Bbnaija winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, graduates with distinction in Master
Next article
Davido Rakes in $1.3 Million from Madison Square Garden Concert
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Shut up if you’ve nothing positive to offer – Gov Alia tells past Benue Govs

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has advised former...

No short cut to naira appreciation, says Ned Nwoko

Naija247news Naija247news -
Sen. Ned Nwoko, has advised the Federal Government and...

Davido Rakes in $1.3 Million from Madison Square Garden Concert

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Pop sensation Davido has disclosed his earnings from his...

Bbnaija winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, graduates with distinction in Master

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 27, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BBNaija's Double Wahala winner, Miracle Ikechukwu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Shut up if you’ve nothing positive to offer – Gov Alia tells past Benue Govs

North West 0
Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has advised former...

No short cut to naira appreciation, says Ned Nwoko

Political parties 0
Sen. Ned Nwoko, has advised the Federal Government and...

Davido Rakes in $1.3 Million from Madison Square Garden Concert

Music 0
Pop sensation Davido has disclosed his earnings from his...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading