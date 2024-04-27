Bbnaija winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, graduates with distinction in Master

April 27, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
BBNaija’s Double Wahala winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe, on Friday, April 26, graduated with a distinction from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical university.
Miracle shared a video of him climbing the stage to receive his certificate. Shortly after winning the reality TV show, Miracle began his journey to becoming a pilot.
Only recently, he finished from Aviation school and became a certified pilot.(www.naija247news.com).
