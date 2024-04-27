Menu
Geopolitics

African Youth Urged to Advocate for Multilateralism to Secure a Better Future

By: The Editor

Date:

Assistant Secretary-General of Youth Affairs, Felipe Paullier, emphasized the vital role of Africa’s youth in advocating for multilateralism to ensure a prosperous future during the African Youth Consultative Forum on the UN Summit of the Future 2024 in Addis Ababa.

Paullier highlighted the necessity for young people to participate in the reform of the United Nations system, asserting that their engagement is crucial in shaping global cooperation and safeguarding their interests.

Addressing the urgency for a revamped multilateral system, Paullier stressed the importance of youth voices in driving change, urging them to influence their governments’ positions in the upcoming Summit of the Future.

He underscored the significance of meaningful youth engagement, emphasizing its role in addressing pressing issues such as unemployment, mental health challenges, and climate crises.

Paullier called upon the youth to support an open letter to global leaders issued by the Youth Affairs office, advocating for transformation in multilateralism and emphasizing the imperative of meaningful engagement for young people.

In response to concerns raised by the youth regarding unemployment, insecurity, and restrictions on civil liberties, Paullier emphasized the need for safe spaces for civil engagement, facilitated by a robust multilateral system that upholds human rights.

Echoing Paullier’s sentiments, ECA Director of Strategic Planning, Oversight, and Results Division, Said Adejumobi, highlighted the importance of collective action and moral responsibility in addressing global challenges.

Adejumobi emphasized the positive role of migration in socio-economic development, calling for a shift in the narrative to promote intra-African migration and foster dignity for all individuals.

The Editor
The Editor

