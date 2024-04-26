Menu
R. Kelly’s Chicago sex abuse conviction upheld in federal court

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A federal appellate court has upheld the conviction of disgraced and imprisoned RnB star, R. Kelly, in Chicago.

The “Ignition” singer was sentenced to 20 years in prison in his child porn case in Chicago, and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals just affirmed that sentence after he tried to upturn it, citing the statute of limitations had passed as his defence.

The court stated that Kelly’s 30-year sentence in his New York case was the “elephant in the room” and the Chicago case sentence was set with that in mind.

According to the court, the sentence also makes sense in light of the “horrible, horrific” nature of the crimes Kelly was convicted in 2021.

In his New York appeal, Kelly argued the highly influential “Surviving R. Kelly” Lifetime docuseries influenced the trial before it even got off the ground and he was unfairly painted to be guilty.

But with this ruling out of Chicago federal court, the future may not be too promising for his chances in New York, but the courts will have the final say.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

