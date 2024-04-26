Menu
Political Parties Divided Over US Report on 2023 Nigerian Elections

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

The release of the United States’ 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices has sparked mixed reactions from political parties in Nigeria, with some expressing shock over its conclusions while others welcomed it with reservations.

The report, published by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, US Department of State, stated that despite widespread irregularities, the last general elections in Nigeria reflected the will of the populace.

Opposition parties, including the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed disbelief at the report’s findings, emphasizing their commitment to deepening democracy and averting a one-party state. They highlighted incidents of voter suppression, intimidation, and violence during the elections, particularly in Lagos State.

In contrast, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency welcomed the report but asserted that Nigeria does not need external validation of its electoral processes. They maintained that the elections were free and fair, with the APC winning convincingly.

While the LP and PDP reiterated their dedication to democracy despite shortcomings, the APC emphasized its focus on developing Nigeria’s electoral democracy and fostering improvements in the electoral process.

The Presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, affirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a free and fair election, dismissing allegations of voter suppression in Lagos State.

