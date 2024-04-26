Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

One Dead, Three Injured In Kaduna Road Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kaduna Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, said one person died and three others were injured in a road traffic crash on Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Wednesday night.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo told the NAN on Thursday in Kaduna that N8.7 million was recovered from the accident scene.

Nadabo said the road traffic crash occurred at Olam along Kaduna-Abuja expressway on the night of Wednesday at about 23:01 hrs.

He said a Golf salon with registration number SBG 87 XB travelling from Minna in Niger, rammed into an unnumbered trailer moving towards Kaduna.

“Initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash is over speeding, fatigue and loss of control; a rescue team from RS1.16 Kakau conducted the rescue.

”Further investigation shows that six people were involved in the crash, three sustained various degrees of injury, while one person who is the driver lost his life.

“The injured were conveyed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna for further treatment,” he said.

Nadabo said that the N8.7 million recovered was with the command pending the identification of the owner.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Lagos state govt threatens to shut down Indian school that admits only Indian nationals
Next article
NAFDAC seals bakeries, medicine stores, water factories in Platea
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen kill Military Commander

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Military commander of an army camp...

Customs intercept over 6,000 explosives in Kebbi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kebbi Area Command of the...

NAFDAC seals bakeries, medicine stores, water factories in Platea

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food, Drug...

Lagos state govt threatens to shut down Indian school that admits only Indian nationals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has threatened...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen kill Military Commander

Security News 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Military commander of an army camp...

Customs intercept over 6,000 explosives in Kebbi

CrimeWatch 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kebbi Area Command of the...

NAFDAC seals bakeries, medicine stores, water factories in Platea

Health news 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food, Drug...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading