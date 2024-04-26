Nigerian Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Patrick Arueze Against P-Square, Orders Payment of N25 Million

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has ruled in favor of Mr. Patrick Arueze in a breach of contract case against Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-Square, and their brother Jude Okoye. The court has ordered them to pay Arueze approximately N25 million.

Arueze had invited the Okoye brothers to perform at a show in Benin City in 2011, but they failed to appear. Subsequently, Arueze filed a lawsuit against them for breach of contract in the Edo State High Court. Despite attempts by the Okoyes to reverse the judgment, including filing a motion of stay of execution, the court upheld the ruling.

The Okoyes later issued a cheque for payment, but when Arueze attempted to cash it, they filed a motion to stop the payment. This motion was dismissed by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also awarded one million naira as costs for the application.

Arueze’s legal representative, led by E. O. Afolabi, SAN, Dr. Samson Osage, and Mrs. Nosa Festus Ajayi, emphasized that the Okoyes’ actions had led to the accumulation of over N25.8 million since 2014, with 20 percent interest.

