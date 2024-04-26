Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Nigerian Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Patrick Arueze Against P-Square, Orders Payment of N25 Million

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has ruled in favor of Mr. Patrick Arueze in a breach of contract case against Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-Square, and their brother Jude Okoye. The court has ordered them to pay Arueze approximately N25 million.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Arueze had invited the Okoye brothers to perform at a show in Benin City in 2011, but they failed to appear. Subsequently, Arueze filed a lawsuit against them for breach of contract in the Edo State High Court. Despite attempts by the Okoyes to reverse the judgment, including filing a motion of stay of execution, the court upheld the ruling.

The Okoyes later issued a cheque for payment, but when Arueze attempted to cash it, they filed a motion to stop the payment. This motion was dismissed by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also awarded one million naira as costs for the application.

Arueze’s legal representative, led by E. O. Afolabi, SAN, Dr. Samson Osage, and Mrs. Nosa Festus Ajayi, emphasized that the Okoyes’ actions had led to the accumulation of over N25.8 million since 2014, with 20 percent interest.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
American school Asks EFCC for Banking Details to Refund Yahaya Bello’s $760k Children’s School Fees
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

American school Asks EFCC for Banking Details to Refund Yahaya Bello’s $760k Children’s School Fees

Naija247news Naija247news -
  The American International School of Abuja (AISA) has reached...

Glencore Explores Investment Opportunities in Nigerian Mining Sector

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
LAGOS, April 26 - Glencore, a prominent mining...

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen kill Military Commander

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Military commander of an army camp...

Customs intercept over 6,000 explosives in Kebbi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kebbi Area Command of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

American school Asks EFCC for Banking Details to Refund Yahaya Bello’s $760k Children’s School Fees

Investigative News and Reports 0
  The American International School of Abuja (AISA) has reached...

Glencore Explores Investment Opportunities in Nigerian Mining Sector

Infrastructure 0
LAGOS, April 26 - Glencore, a prominent mining...

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen kill Military Commander

Security News 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Military commander of an army camp...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading