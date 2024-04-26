Menu
Diaspora Remittances

Nigeria Initiates Search for Managers to Oversee $10 Billion Diaspora Fund

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In an effort to stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investment, Nigeria has commenced the search for fund managers to oversee a planned $10 billion diaspora fund, as revealed by a tender document.

The fund aims to harness the significant remittances from Nigerian citizens abroad, estimated at over $20 billion annually, to fuel local investments across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a public notice inviting fund managers to develop and establish the Nigeria Diaspora Fund, a multisectoral, private sector-led investment initiative.

Responsibilities of the fund managers include designing and implementing the fund’s structure, managing its operations, and ensuring its profitability over a 10-year period, extendable for an additional two years.

Prospective managers must demonstrate a track record of successful capital raising and management of venture capital funds, along with a verifiable business presence in Nigeria over the past five years.

Minister of Industry and Trade, Doris Anite, views this initiative as a pivotal opportunity for Nigeria’s diaspora to contribute to the country’s economic advancement amidst foreign currency shortages and naira depreciation.

Nigeria also plans to issue diaspora bonds later this year to further bolster foreign exchange reserves and stimulate economic growth.

Junior Pope's mother believes son was killed – AGN President Reveals
ByteDance Plans TikTok Shut Down in the US Rather Than Sell, Reports Say
Emman Tochi
https://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

