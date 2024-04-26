Naira depreciates to N1,450/$ in the parallel market

April 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In the parallel market, the naira experienced a decline, falling to N1,450 against the dollar from its earlier rate of N1,330.

At the official market, the naira depreciated to N1,309.88 against the dollar by the end of Thursday’s trading. This is a 0.10% drop, from the previous rate of N1,308.52 recorded on Wednesday.

The naira also saw a depreciation of 7.06% against the British pound, ending the day at N1,700 compared to the morning’s rate of N1,580.

In a similar trend, the naira weakened by 8% in relation to the euro, closing at N1,500 per euro, down from N1,380 earlier in the day.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...