NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates to N1,450/$ in the parallel market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In the parallel market, the naira experienced a decline, falling to N1,450 against the dollar from its earlier rate of N1,330.

At the official market, the naira depreciated to N1,309.88 against the dollar by the end of Thursday’s trading. This is a 0.10% drop, from the previous rate of N1,308.52 recorded on Wednesday.

The naira also saw a depreciation of 7.06% against the British pound, ending the day at N1,700 compared to the morning’s rate of N1,580.

In a similar trend, the naira weakened by 8% in relation to the euro, closing at N1,500 per euro, down from N1,380 earlier in the day.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

