Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

NAFDAC seals bakeries, medicine stores, water factories in Platea

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), has sealed many unregistered bakeries for operating without the agency’s approval in Plateau.

In a statement on Friday, the Director North Central Zone, Mr Shaba Mohammed, also said that various water-packaging companies were sealed for producing under poor Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Mohammed, further said that many patent medicine stores were also sealed for selling expired and unregistered medical products..

He said that the raids were carried out during NAFDAC’s routine inspection and surveillance, conducted in Dengi (Kanam), Wase, Yelwa Shendam, Shendam, Namu (Qua’anpan) local government areas (LGAs), by Regulatory Officers from North Central Zonal Office, in Jos.

The Director, explained that the Agency’s mission was to protect and promote the public’s health by instituting an effective and efficient regulatory system that would ensure only the right quality food, drugs and other regulated products, were manufactured, exported, imported, advertised, distributed, sold and used.

He further stated that the organisation would not fold its hands and allow the manufacturing of unauthorised and unregulated products to be sold to Nigerians for consumption.

Mohammed, said the agency would ensure that Nigerians consumed only products that had been certified by competent and world class ISO certified laboratories, and were duly registered.

He enjoined the public to be vigilant and patronise only NAFDAC registered products.

The director, encouraged the public to also report violations, such as the sale of expired, damaged or adulterated products to the nearest NAFDAC Office.

He cautioned persons involved in the nefarious act of manufacturing and selling of unwholesome products to desist from such acts, as appropriate sanctions would be applied to would be offenders.

Mohammed advised intending businesses to visit the nearest NAFDAC office for guidance on how to register their products in line with NAFDAC approved guidelines.

He said that information on NAFDAC’s activities could also be obtained on the agency’s website; www.nafdac.gov.ng.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
One Dead, Three Injured In Kaduna Road Crash
Next article
Customs intercept over 6,000 explosives in Kebbi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen kill Military Commander

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Military commander of an army camp...

Customs intercept over 6,000 explosives in Kebbi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kebbi Area Command of the...

One Dead, Three Injured In Kaduna Road Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kaduna Sector Command of Federal...

Lagos state govt threatens to shut down Indian school that admits only Indian nationals

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has threatened...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen kill Military Commander

Security News 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Military commander of an army camp...

Customs intercept over 6,000 explosives in Kebbi

CrimeWatch 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kebbi Area Command of the...

One Dead, Three Injured In Kaduna Road Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kaduna Sector Command of Federal...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading