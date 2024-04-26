Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Lagos Govt to launch 25 new ferries to boost water transportation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce 25 new ferries to the state’s inland waterways in a few days, aiming to enhance water transportation and make it a more attractive option for residents.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, during a press briefing on the ministry’s achievements at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing, held earlier this week at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, according to a statement on the Lagos State Government’s official website on Thursday.

“In its efforts to boost water transportation making it a viable and attractive option for Lagosians, the Lagos State Government is set to launch 25 new ferries into its inland waterway in a few days.

“The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi disclosed this while briefing the Press on the achievements of his Ministry at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing held on Tuesday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja,” the statement read in part.

The statement also said that the Commissioner highlighted that the new ferries were constructed in line with international safety standards and regulations, facilitated by a private partnership.

Commissioner Osiyemi further disclosed that the new ferries would first undergo test runs before commencing full-scale passenger operations along the state’s inland waterways.

Additionally, the statement revealed that the Commissioner recently inaugurated seven terminals at locations including Ilashe Amuwo-Odofin, Ijegun Egba, Marina, Badagry, Isalu Ajido, Offin Ikorodu, Ito Omu Epe, and Liverpool Apapa.

He emphasized that launching passenger services with the new ferries will enhance accessibility for the state’s residents.

Further discussing the operations of Lagos Ferry Services, the Commissioner noted that the service currently manages public water transportation on 24 routes from 16 terminals and jetties with its fleet of 17 commercial boats, having achieved over two million ridership. transportation. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria Stock Market Rebounds, All Share Index Rises By 0.05%
Next article
Naira depreciates to N1,450/$ in the parallel market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actor Yul Edochie shares photo from the Baptism of his second son with Judy Austin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actors Yul Edochie and Judy Austin...

Gunmen kidnap Assistant Controller of Correctional facility in Niger State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have kidnapped the Assistant Controller...

Mohbad’s Autopsy: Toxicology result ready, analysis begins

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The toxicology test conducted to determine...

Naira depreciates to N1,450/$ in the parallel market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In the parallel market, the naira...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actor Yul Edochie shares photo from the Baptism of his second son with Judy Austin

Entertainment 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actors Yul Edochie and Judy Austin...

Gunmen kidnap Assistant Controller of Correctional facility in Niger State

Security News 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have kidnapped the Assistant Controller...

Mohbad’s Autopsy: Toxicology result ready, analysis begins

Entertainment 0
April 26, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The toxicology test conducted to determine...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading