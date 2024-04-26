Lagos Govt to launch 25 new ferries to boost water transportation

April 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce 25 new ferries to the state’s inland waterways in a few days, aiming to enhance water transportation and make it a more attractive option for residents.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, during a press briefing on the ministry’s achievements at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing, held earlier this week at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, according to a statement on the Lagos State Government’s official website on Thursday.

“In its efforts to boost water transportation making it a viable and attractive option for Lagosians, the Lagos State Government is set to launch 25 new ferries into its inland waterway in a few days.

“The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi disclosed this while briefing the Press on the achievements of his Ministry at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing held on Tuesday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja,” the statement read in part.

The statement also said that the Commissioner highlighted that the new ferries were constructed in line with international safety standards and regulations, facilitated by a private partnership.

Commissioner Osiyemi further disclosed that the new ferries would first undergo test runs before commencing full-scale passenger operations along the state’s inland waterways.

Additionally, the statement revealed that the Commissioner recently inaugurated seven terminals at locations including Ilashe Amuwo-Odofin, Ijegun Egba, Marina, Badagry, Isalu Ajido, Offin Ikorodu, Ito Omu Epe, and Liverpool Apapa.

He emphasized that launching passenger services with the new ferries will enhance accessibility for the state’s residents.

Further discussing the operations of Lagos Ferry Services, the Commissioner noted that the service currently manages public water transportation on 24 routes from 16 terminals and jetties with its fleet of 17 commercial boats, having achieved over two million ridership. transportation. (www.naija247news.com).

