Junior Pope’s mother believes son was killed – AGN President Reveals

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother has expressed concern over the way her son died.

On April 10, Junior Pope and four other crew members sadly died while traveling by boat to film Adanma Luke’s next film, “The Other Side of Life.”

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) recently talked about Junior Pope’s mother from Cameroon, who feels her son was murdered.

Emeka Rollas brought attention to the fact that these misgivings started as a result of rumors spreading on social media.

The president of AGN stated: “I was with his mother yesterday, and all the rumors online are making her feel that her son was killed. I had to let her know that I was also supposed to be in the boat.”

“Anybody that said they didn’t perform CPR on Jnr Pope is a liar. He was brought out dead after spending over 4 hours under the water,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Jim Ovia Named Chairman of Nigerian Education Loan Fund
Nigeria Initiates Search for Managers to Oversee $10 Billion Diaspora Fund
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

