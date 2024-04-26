I didn’t pay my children’s school fees from Kogi’s account – Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello Denies Allegations of Using State Funds for Children’s School Fees

Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, has vehemently denied accusations of utilizing state resources to pay for his children’s education, as detailed in a statement released by his media office.

Contrary to claims made by Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bello asserts that his children have been enrolled at the American International School in Abuja long before his tenure as governor.

Despite circulating documents suggesting substantial payments for his children’s schooling, Bello maintains that these fees were not drawn from Kogi State’s treasury.

The statement clarifies that the fee payments commenced in 2021, challenging assertions that they occurred towards the end of Bello’s governorship.

Legal complications have arisen, preventing the EFCC from retrieving the funds allegedly disbursed to the school. Bello’s legal team asserts that the documents released by the EFCC are part of ongoing litigation and not evidence of wrongdoing.

The legitimacy of these payments is currently under scrutiny in a judicial review process, emphasizing the importance of respecting the legal principle of sub judice.

Bello’s office underscores his commitment to due process and the rule of law, asserting that no amount of coercion will deter his adherence to legal procedures.

In conclusion, Bello reiterates his unwavering stance on following due process and maintaining integrity in the face of scrutiny and allegations.

