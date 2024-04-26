Gunmen kidnap Assistant Controller of Correctional facility in Niger State

April 26, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have kidnapped the Assistant Controller of Corrections of the Niger State Correctional Centre, Abdulrahman Ibrahim Gelele.

It was gathered that the Gelele was kidnapped along Ilorin – Minna road on the 17th of April 2024.

According to THISDAY, the incident has been shrouded in secrecy with the belief that he would regain his freedom soon.

It was learnt that the kidnappers made contact with the family of the victim once and had since then cut off all communication with either his office or the family.

The Controller of Corrections, Nigerian correctional service, Niger State, Mohammed Hamisu Isa, confirmed the abduction in a statement signed by CSC Rabiu Mohammed Shuaibu, CPRO.

“On behalf of the officers and men of the command solicit your prayers for his safe release and freedom from the captives please,” the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...