Infrastructure

Glencore Explores Investment Opportunities in Nigerian Mining Sector

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

LAGOS, April 26 – Glencore, a prominent mining and trading company, expressed interest in investing in Nigeria’s mining sector, provided the government ensures a conducive business environment, according to the company’s CEO, Gary Nagle.

The announcement came during Nagle’s meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, highlighting Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign investment to its underdeveloped mining industry.

Nagle emphasized Glencore’s focus on potential investments in nickel, cobalt, zinc, and other minerals within Nigeria’s mining sector.

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, welcomed Glencore’s interest, citing Nigeria’s abundant critical minerals like lithium, gold, zinc, and nickel, which are in high demand globally.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to reforms aimed at revitalizing the mining sector, including incentives such as tax waivers, profit repatriation, and improved governance structures.

Nigeria has historically faced challenges in extracting value from its vast mineral resources due to neglect and insufficient investments.

However, recent reforms under the Tinubu administration aim to address these issues by revoking dormant licenses, promoting local mineral processing, and enhancing security measures to combat illegal mining.

Despite being Africa’s leading oil producer, Nigeria boasts significant reserves of lithium, limestone, coal, zinc, cobalt, and other minerals, presenting ample investment opportunities in its mining sector.

BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen kill Military Commander
