Infrastructure

FG Announces Commencement of Third Mainland Bridge Resurfacing Project

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Keisha, has disclosed plans for the upcoming resurfacing work on the Third Mainland Bridge, aimed at enhancing its integrity and aesthetics.

Keisha made the announcement during a press briefing, stating that the project would extend from Adeniji inward Falomo, building upon the previous maintenance efforts on the bridge.

She mentioned that President Bola Tinubu had authorized the continuation of the resurfacing project, emphasizing the importance of keeping motorists informed about the construction schedule.

The exact commencement dates for the project will be revealed soon, with the contractor already in the preparation stage and set to mobilize promptly.

The scope of work includes laying new asphalt, repainting lane markings, adding missing lines, and installing solar lights, contributing to both the structural improvement and visual enhancement of the bridge.

To minimize disruption for motorists, a comprehensive traffic management plan is being developed, ensuring smooth flow of traffic during the construction period.

Macron swipes Britain's Sunak's Rwanda policy, "a betrayal of our European values
Political Parties Divided Over US Report on 2023 Nigerian Elections
