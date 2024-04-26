Menu
Family of Junior Pope releases burial date

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Funeral arrangements for the burial of the late Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo have been released by his family.

Junior Pope and four other actors drowned after their boat capsized in the Anam River in Anambra State on April 10 while returning from a movie shoot.

Of the 12 individuals who boarded the ill-fated boat, only seven were rescued alive, while five died, including Junior Pope.

The details of funeral arrangements for the late actor, signed by Divine Odonwodo on behalf of the family, indicated that besides the April 23 requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State, another requiem mass is scheduled to be held at Christ the King Catholic Parish, G.R.A., Enugu, on May 13.

On May 14, an evening of tributes and candlelight will follow at Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu at 5 pm. A wake will follow on May 16 at his country home in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, a community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

Pope will be buried on Friday, May 17, at his country home after a burial mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe. Interment will follow immediately after the burial of the actor.

The burial arrangements will be wrapped up with a thanksgiving mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe, on May 20.(www.naija247news.com).

American International School Refunds $760,000 to EFCC Recovery Account in Yahaya Bello Case
