Customs intercept over 6,000 explosives in Kebbi

April 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted about 6,24o pieces of cap-sensitive dynamite explosives along the Yauri-Jega Road.

The Area Comptroller of Customs, Iheanacho Ojike, said the dynamites were intercepted by the joint border patrol team of Customs, Army, police, Immigration and the Department of State Services while on intelligence-based patrol along the Yauri-Rega road.

He made this known on Thursday, April 25, 2024, while handing over the explosives to officials of the DSS in Kebbi.

Iheanacho said a joint examination was conducted in the presence of relevant units and the suspected items were found to contain 40 cartons and sacks totalling 6,240 pieces of cap-sensitive dynamite explosives (super power 90).

The Comptroller said the handover of the items to the DSS by the Customs was done in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and for continued investigation.

Receiving the explosive from the Customs Comptroller on behalf of the state Director of DSS, Deputy Director of DSS, Anthony Oduwalu commended the Customs and pledged that the interagency collaboration would be sustained.(www.naija247news.com).

