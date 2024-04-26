ByteDance Plans TikTok Shut Down in the US Rather Than Sell, Reports Say

As legal battles loom over TikTok’s future in the United States, a new report unveils ByteDance’s stance: the company is ready to pull the plug on its app rather than succumb to pressure to sell.

The escalating legal challenges faced by TikTok’s parent company in the US, including legislation aimed at banning the platform or forcing a sale to an American entity, have prompted ByteDance to consider drastic measures.

Despite speculation surrounding potential acquisitions, recent reports suggest that ByteDance is reluctant to part ways with TikTok due to the integral role its algorithm plays in the company’s broader operations.

Reuters highlights the indispensability of TikTok’s algorithm, underscoring the slim likelihood of a sale given its significance to ByteDance’s core business functions.

US President Joe Biden’s recent signing of a bill targeting TikTok reflects concerns over data privacy and national security, amid allegations that the app could compromise user data to the Chinese government—an accusation vehemently denied by TikTok.

While TikTok’s revenue contribution to ByteDance remains modest compared to its overall earnings, the company appears steadfast in its preference to shutter the app in the US rather than engage in a sale.

Even in the event of a shutdown, ByteDance’s foundational algorithm would persist, mitigating the impact on its revenue streams. Nevertheless, with 170 million American users driving a quarter of TikTok’s revenues last year, the potential loss of the US market looms large for the tech giant.

