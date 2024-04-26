Menu
Investigative News and Reports

American International School Refunds $760,000 to EFCC Recovery Account in Yahaya Bello Case

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that the American International School has fully reimbursed the sum of $760,000 to its recovery account, marking a significant development in the ongoing case involving former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Dele Oyewole, spokesperson for the EFCC, exclusively told Naija247news in a phone chat in Abuja, confirming that the school had made the full refund into the designated account provided by the agency.

The refund comes after the school sought clarification from the EFCC regarding the appropriate bank account for the repayment, pledging to reimburse the fees previously paid by Bello for his children’s education.

Bello, currently embroiled in a corruption trial, stands accused of misappropriating over N80 billion belonging to the Kogi State government during his eight-year tenure.

The EFCC, led by Chairman Ola Olukoyede, remains steadfast in its commitment to prosecute Bello and his associates for alleged money laundering and other offenses committed while in office.

Regarding another high-profile case, Oyewale provided updates on the status of Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Binance Regional Manager for Africa who escaped from Nigerian custody in March. He affirmed that relevant government agencies are actively working on extradition processes to bring Anjarwalla back to Nigeria to face charges, emphasizing the collaboration between national and international security entities in this matter.

Police arrest eight suspected kidnappers, rescue four kidnapped victims in Delta
Family of Junior Pope releases burial date
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

