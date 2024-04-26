Actor Yul Edochie shares photo from the Baptism of his second son with Judy Austin

April 26, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actors Yul Edochie and Judy Austin had their second son, Pete Ndubuisi’s baptism on Thursday April 25. He shared the photo from the baptism on social media.

Naija247news recall that the actor recently turned to social media to post images of his son as they introduced him to the world on his birthday on April 22.

Following the small boy’s birthday celebrations, the couple disclosed that they took him to church today for baptism.

A photo they shared on social media shows the controversial couple carrying their child in church after the baptism.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, Yul Edochie wrote …

"At the baptism of our son, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie.

