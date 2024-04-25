Menu
Zubby Michael expresses grief as he mourns Junior Pope

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has finally expressed his grief for his late friend and colleague, Junior Pope.

Recall that Zubby Michael came under fire over his casual social media post while his colleagues’ mourned after Junior Pope’s passing.

After his death, many actors mourned him on social media but Zubby, who was his best man at his wedding, did not.

This led to criticisms from Nigerians, including from actress Angela Okorie.

Later, Zubby took to Instagram to say “no be by posting.”

Now, two weeks after the tragic boat mishap, Zubby has shared a photo of Junior Pope while mourning him.

“It’s difficult to say rip nwanne.”

John Paul Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, drowned on April 10, alongside movie crew members.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

