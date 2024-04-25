Yahaya Bello: APC must publish code of conduct for party leaders – Salihu Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has urged the ruling party to publish its code of conduct for party leaders and elected representatives.

Lukman made this assertion during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability within the party’s leadership.

He highlighted the need for a structured code of conduct, particularly in light of recent controversies involving party members, such as the case of Yahaya Bello. Lukman stressed that party leadership entails trust and responsibility, which should be upheld through clear guidelines and standards.

Expressing concerns over the current state of the party, Lukman criticized the lack of regular meetings among party organs, citing the absence of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting despite eight months into the administration of the former Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as APC national chairman.

He emphasized the significance of party meetings in addressing critical issues and preventing internal conflicts. Lukman underscored the importance of political solutions in resolving disputes within the party, particularly in cases like the corruption allegations facing Ganduje in Kano, which he attributed to political fallout with Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Lukman urged party leaders to prioritize the renegotiation of relationships within their respective states to address underlying political tensions and prevent further conflicts. He emphasized the need for proactive measures to strengthen party unity and ensure effective governance.

The article also highlighted ongoing legal proceedings involving party members, including Ganduje and Bello, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuting Bello on corruption charges.

