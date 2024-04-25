Menu
WHO to commence HPV vaccination in Kogi state

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

April 25, 2024.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed plans to kickstart vaccination against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in Kogi State, beginning on May 27.

Dr Muktar Toyosi, the state’s Team Lead of WHO, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Dr Toyosi emphasized that the vaccination campaign targets girls aged nine to 14. He highlighted the ongoing sensitization efforts aimed at informing and educating the populace about the importance of vaccinating their children to shield them from cervical cancer in the future.

“Kogi falls within the second phase of the programme. We are soliciting for the cooperation of the media in educating the people of the state on the HPV vaccination. There is a need for girls across the state to take the vaccination to safeguard their future,” Dr Toyosi remarked.

He also noted that while the vaccine was initially scarce and difficult to obtain, it is now readily available, thanks to government intervention.

Dr Ahmed Attah, the State Technical Assistant for WHO, emphasised the significance of the HPV vaccination, stating that it primarily affects women and serves as a preventive measure against the disease.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure their children receive the vaccination to justify the government’s investment in healthcare.

Responding to the initiative, Mr Seidu Ademu, the Kogi NUJ Chairman, praised the vaccination campaign as a significant step in the right direction for the health sector.

Ademu emphasized the importance of informing, educating, and sensitizing the public about the necessity of embracing the vaccine, particularly by ensuring that girls within the specified age range receive the vaccination.(www.naija247news.com).

