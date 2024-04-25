U.S. President Biden Signs Law to Force Sale of Chinese-Owned TikTok

President Biden has taken a decisive step in America’s tech war with China by signing a law that mandates the sale of Chinese-owned TikTok within a year or face a ban in the United States.

The legislation, embedded within a bill providing foreign aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, sets a strict timeline for TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its stake in the popular video-streaming app. Under the law, ByteDance has nine months to find a buyer, with a possible three-month extension granted if a potential acquisition is in progress.

With approximately 170 million American users, TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon and a centerpiece in the debate over data privacy and national security. The move to force ByteDance to sell its stake reflects growing concerns in Washington about the influence of the Chinese government over American social media platforms.

Despite TikTok’s popularity, concerns persist among lawmakers and national security officials about the potential misuse of user data and the app’s ties to China. ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly in 2017 and its subsequent relaunch as TikTok raised red flags in Washington, prompting scrutiny and calls for action.

While the law aims to address national security concerns, it has sparked criticism from civil liberties groups and Constitutional scholars, who argue that it could suppress free speech rights. TikTok has vowed to challenge the law in court, emphasizing the importance of protecting the free expression of millions of Americans.

As the legal battle unfolds, the fate of TikTok in the United States hangs in the balance, marking a significant development in the ongoing tech rivalry between the U.S. and China.

