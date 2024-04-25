Telecom Operators Advocate for Tariff Adjustment, Infrastructure Protection

Telecom operators, represented by the Association of Licensed Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), have jointly called for a review of end-user tariffs to reflect the true cost of providing services.

In a statement, the associations highlighted the need for a cost-reflective tariff structure to support ongoing infrastructure development and technology upgrades. They emphasized that despite economic challenges, telecom tariffs have remained unchanged for over a decade due to regulatory constraints.

ALTON and ATCON urged the government to engage in constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders to address pricing challenges and establish a framework that balances consumer affordability with operators’ financial sustainability.

Addressing infrastructure deficits, the groups cited challenges such as multiple taxation, prohibitive Right of Way (RoW) charges, inadequate power supply, and vandalism. They called for legislation designating telecom infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) to enhance protection against vandalism and sabotage.

Highlighting security threats facing telecom infrastructure, the associations stressed the role of telecommunications in national security and socioeconomic growth. They called for collaboration with law enforcement agencies to combat vandalism effectively and prioritize infrastructure security.

Furthermore, ALTON and ATCON emphasized the importance of regulatory independence to maintain public confidence and encourage investment in the sector. They advocated for a regulatory landscape free from undue influence, safeguarding the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) domain.

In conclusion, the associations reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the government to address industry challenges. They emphasized the need for a conducive regulatory environment, infrastructure development, enhanced security measures, and pricing adjustments to unlock Nigeria’s telecom sector’s full potential and drive economic growth.

