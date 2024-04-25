Suspected Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Rivers

April 25, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night killed a Nigerian police officer identified as Inspector Sunday Baba during their operation at Rumuolumeni in Rivers State.
This was confirmed by the Rivers State command on its X account.
The command mourned the death of the deceased described as a ‘brave man’ who lost his life on duty.
The command wrote: “Yesterday night, Inspr Sunday Baba, a brave police officer serving at Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, lost his life on duty.
“Though the perpetrators fled, we recovered their vehicle. It’s sad that being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of your return.” (www.naija247news.com).
