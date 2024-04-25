Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Suspected Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night killed a Nigerian police officer identified as Inspector Sunday Baba during their operation at Rumuolumeni in Rivers State.

This was confirmed by the Rivers State command on its X account.

The command mourned the death of the deceased described as a ‘brave man’ who lost his life on duty.

The command wrote: “Yesterday night, Inspr Sunday Baba, a brave police officer serving at Rumuolumeni, Rivers State, lost his life on duty.

“Though the perpetrators fled, we recovered their vehicle. It’s sad that being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of your return.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Naira Weakens Further to N1,308/$1 at Official Market
Next article
American Rapper Kanye West Joins Adult Industry
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nickie Dabarbie set to release drug test result, vows to sue Skiibii

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. TikTok influencer, Nickie Dabarbie is set...

Over 100 Inmates Escape As Rain Destroys Suleja Prisons

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 119 inmates of the...

American Rapper Kanye West Joins Adult Industry

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American rapper Kanye West is set...

Naira Weakens Further to N1,308/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira depreciated by 0.6 per...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nickie Dabarbie set to release drug test result, vows to sue Skiibii

Entertainment 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. TikTok influencer, Nickie Dabarbie is set...

Over 100 Inmates Escape As Rain Destroys Suleja Prisons

Security News 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 119 inmates of the...

American Rapper Kanye West Joins Adult Industry

Entertainment 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American rapper Kanye West is set...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading