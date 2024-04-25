Stakeholders kick Over Suspension of Dana Air Operations Pending Fleet Audit

In response to a runway excursion incident involving Dana Air at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to suspend the airline’s operations until comprehensive audits on its fleet are conducted.

A letter issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, to the NCAA yesterday cited recent incidents involving Dana Air as raising concerns about both safety and the financial viability of the airline’s operations.

Meribole emphasized the necessity for the audit to encompass safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

The statement from the ministry reads: “As the supervisor overseeing our nation’s aviation safety and regulatory compliance, it has come to the Honourable Minister’s attention that recent incidents involving Dana Airline have raised serious concerns regarding both the safety and financial viability of their operations.

“In light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travelers, the Honourable Minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Airline’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted.

“This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.

“The recent incidents have underscored the urgency of this matter, and it is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved.

“I trust in your expertise and diligence in carrying out this audit thoroughly and expeditiously. Please keep me informed of the progress and any significant findings throughout this process.”

**Stakeholders’ Reactions:**

Aviation security expert, Group Captain John Ojikutu (retd), criticized the move, stating that it implies a lack of confidence in the NCAA and the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB). He questioned the minister’s authority to suspend operations without a finalized report.

Similarly, member of Aviation Roundtable, Mr. Olumide Ohunayo, described the directive as “gross interference,” asserting that safety-related matters should be handled by the NCAA, not the ministry. He expressed concerns about the minister’s approach, likening it to previous instances of overreach.

