Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Disburses Over N4.2 Billion for WAEC Fees in Five Years

During the Ministerial Briefing on the first anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term, Commissioner for Basic Education and Secondary Education, Mr. Tolani Alli-Balogun, revealed that over N4.2 billion has been approved by the Lagos State Governor for the payment of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) fees for public school students over five years.

Alli-Balogun affirmed that Sanwo-Olu’s administration has consistently honored its commitment to covering WAEC fees for SS3 students, without fail, since its inception. The commissioner highlighted the government’s unwavering support for education and emphasized the importance of ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder students’ academic pursuits.

He provided a breakdown of the disbursements made between 2020 and 2023, indicating a steady increase in the number of beneficiaries and the corresponding funds allocated each year. In the current academic year, the governor has allocated N1,571,076,000 for the registration fees and associated costs of 58,188 SS3 students taking the West Africa School Certificate Examination.

The commissioner outlined the figures for previous years, demonstrating the government’s proactive approach to supporting students’ academic endeavors. Additionally, he reported on the recruitment of 1,340 teachers within the period under review, underscoring the administration’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Lagos State.

Furthermore, Alli-Balogun highlighted the government’s efforts to address the issue of out-of-school children, revealing that 2,636 such children have been identified and reintegrated into various public schools in the state.

Regarding education planning and policy matters, the commissioner emphasized the administration’s Education Transformation Plan, which prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility to quality education. He underscored the expansion of educational infrastructure to accommodate more students and reiterated the government’s pledge to leave no child behind.

In closing, Alli-Balogun provided statistics on the approval of private nursery, primary, secondary, and vocational schools in Lagos State, highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for learning and development.

