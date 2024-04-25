Proposed Bill to Disqualify Politicians for Tax Evasion

A proposed Executive bill aims to bar politicians found guilty of tax evasion from seeking elective offices, announced Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. This amendment to an existing tax law is set to be forwarded to the National Assembly, intending to enforce tax compliance and prevent default by the political class.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking at the 2024 strategic retreat for staff of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in Abuja, Oyedele outlined key reforms targeting tax compliance among politicians, alongside plans to establish a national tax amnesty programme. He emphasized that the proposed amendment would disqualify individuals failing to meet their tax obligations from running for political office.

Oyedele stated, “We’re moving beyond a tax clearance certificate, which can be easily obtained. Effective compliance involves a thorough examination of tax declarations, filings, and payments to determine if a candidate is genuinely fulfilling tax responsibilities as outlined in the constitution.”

Regarding the upcoming tax amnesty programme titled the “Voluntary Disclosure or Declaration Program,” Oyedele highlighted the JTB’s pivotal role. He addressed concerns about negative connotations associated with amnesty, stressing the initiative’s core objective of encouraging tax compliance.

Reflecting on past programmes like the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), Oyedele noted missed opportunities for greater success due to inadequate stakeholder collaboration. He pledged a different approach, aiming for comprehensive engagement and co-creation of solutions.

Proposed reforms seek to transform the JTB’s role beyond personal income tax, as Oyedele explained, emphasizing the need for staff readiness to adapt to the evolving tax ecosystem. JTB Secretary Olusegun Adesokan underscored the importance of embracing collaboration and innovation to ensure the organization’s continued success amid ongoing reforms.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...