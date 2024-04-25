Menu
Over 100 Inmates Escape As Rain Destroys Suleja Prisons

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 119 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre located in Suleja, Niger state, have escaped after hours of heavy downpour which destroyed parts of the facility on Wednesday night.

Adamu Duza, the spokesman of the FCT Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS),  disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, April 25.

“A heavy downpour that lasted for several hours on the night of Wednesday, 24 April 2024 has wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, Niger state, as well as surrounding buildings, destroying part of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence, giving way to the escape of a total of 118 inmates of the facility,” Dazu said.

According to him, the Service has immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, and in conjunction with sister security agencies has so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while still in a hot chase to recapture the rest.

Duza noted that the NCoS is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era and that they are old and weak.

He added that the Service is making  efforts to see that all ageing facilities give way to modern ones.

“This is evidenced in the ongoing construction of six number of 3000-capacity ultra-modern custodial centres in all the geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as the ongoing reconstruction and renovation of existing ones.

“The Service wishes to assure the public that it is on top of the situation and that they should go about their businesses without fear or hindrance.

“The public is further enjoined to look out for the fleeing inmates and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency”, said Duza.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
