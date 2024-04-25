Nigeria’s Power Supply Crisis Deepens Amidst Infrastructure Challenges

The power supply crisis in Nigeria is poised to persist due to a myriad of challenges facing Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), Generation Companies (GenCos), and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). These challenges include outdated infrastructure, inadequate maintenance, and dilapidated machinery, leading to below-optimal capacity utilization.

At a recent training program organized by the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) in Abuja, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), emphasized the urgent need for robust internal control mechanisms to combat corruption, fraud, and financial mismanagement within the sector. She highlighted the detrimental impact of poor power supply on households and businesses, stressing the importance of ethical conduct and compliance.

Investigations reveal that the power sector is grappling with low generating capacity, poor system maintenance, vandalism of infrastructure, ineffective policy enforcement, and insufficient investment in transmission infrastructure. Additionally, challenges such as sub-standard facilities, systemic corruption, and inadequate power allocation further exacerbate the crisis.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, attributed the frequency of system collapses to technical and socio-political factors, emphasizing the shortage of trained professionals and the influence of political interests in policy formulation.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, and the Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chinyere Almona, highlighted the adverse effects of poor power supply on households and businesses. They called for aggressive metering programs, sound regulatory frameworks, and increased foreign investment to address the crisis.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Joshua Okorie, CEO of Kodion Energy, emphasized the need for massive investments in modernizing the Nigerian grid and harnessing clean energy sources to propel the country towards a sustainable future.

As Nigeria grapples with its power supply challenges, stakeholders emphasize the urgent need for comprehensive reforms, strategic investments, and effective governance to address the systemic issues plaguing the sector and ensure reliable electricity supply for all.

