Nigeria’s 5G subscriptions rise to 1.24% in March 2024

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Subscriptions for 5G connectivity maintained a steady increase, reaching 1.24% of the country’s total connections as of March this year.

This is according to the latest industry statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Wednesday.

The data show that the total number of active mobile connections in the country stood at 219 million. Going with this, the 1.24% 5G connections mean that about 2.7 million Nigerians have subscribed to the latest technology.

As of December 2023, 5G penetration in the country stood at 1.04%. This increased to 1.11% in January this year, and then 1.18% in February.

According to NCC, most telephone connections in Nigeria were still on 2G as of March 2024. The industry data shows that 2G accounted for 56.97% of all connections in Nigeria at the end of the month.

The telecom industry statistics further show that 9.04% of the 219 million subscriptions were on 3G, a higher generation of network launched in Nigeria in 2007. 3G ushered in the use of video calls and had significantly higher data transfer, operating at a speed of up to 2mbs, and increased bandwidth compared to the 2G network.

According to the Commission, subscriptions for 4G, which the operators started rolling out in 2016 still stood at 32.74% as of March. The data, however, shows that there has been a steady rise in 4G subscriptions as only 25.06% of connections were on 4G as of May 2023.

Three mobile network operators, MTN, Airtel, and Mafab Communications have rolled out 5G in Nigeria. However, as they continue to invest in expanding the service, several factors, including the high cost of 5G devices, have slowed down subscriptions for the service, which offers the best quality of experience compared with 2G, 3G, and 4G.

While the costs of smartphones generally are high in Nigeria due to soaring inflation, the costs of smartphones are higher, thus deterring many who would have loved to upgrade to a 5G connection.

According to the Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mohammed Rufai, the problem of device compatibility is the reason the telecom operators have continued to maintain their 2G and 3G networks while investing in 4G and 5G.(www.naija247news.com).

