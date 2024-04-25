Menu
Maritime

Nigerian Port Consultative Council Backs Single Window Project for Enhanced Trade

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Nigerian Port Consultative Council (NPCC) has thrown its weight behind the Single Window Project, advocating for its swift implementation to streamline business operations across the nation’s ports.

In a statement issued by NPCC Chairman, Mr. Bolaji Sunmola, it was emphasized that the full execution of the project would not only bolster the Ease of Doing Business at Nigerian ports but also facilitate smoother trade processes at both ports and border points.

Sunmola affirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting the project’s implementation by closely monitoring its progress and providing essential advisory assistance.

Reflecting on a past visit to Ghana to study its successful Port Community System, Sunmola highlighted the stark difference in progress, lamenting Nigeria’s delay in fully implementing the Single Window System even a decade later. However, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent inauguration of the Single Window Committee, Sunmola expressed optimism that progress would finally be made.

The NPCC called for the immediate rollout of the project across all Nigerian ports, suggesting a phased implementation approach until perfected nationwide. It emphasized that the Single Window Project would not only streamline trade facilitation but also curb revenue losses and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian ports.

Regarding the broader impact, the Council hailed the Single Window Project as one of the administration’s most promising trade policies, foreseeing transformative changes in Nigeria’s trade landscape and a potential reduction in smuggling activities.

The NPCC’s endorsement underscores the significance of the Single Window Project in fostering trade efficiency and competitiveness, signaling a positive step forward for Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Kaduna Assembly Panel Requests Finance Ministry Documents for El-Rufai Probe
Lagos State Governor Launches Eko Cares Initiative to Address Economic Challenges
