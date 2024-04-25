Nigeria Inflation seen spike by 29.1% in 2024, abate 17.2% in 2025 – Reuters Poll

In Nigeria, the trajectory of inflation remains concerning, with expectations that it will persist at high levels due to challenges such as sporadic flooding and currency instability.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite efforts by the central bank to implement more stringent monetary policies, inflation is anticipated to rise to 29.1% this year before gradually declining to 17.2% next year.

This situation reflects the country’s heavy reliance on single commodity currency inflows like crude oil, exacerbating the impact of the acute dollar shortages across the continent. However, countries with more diversified dollar revenues, such as Kenya, are poised to experience a more significant moderation in inflation.

**Factors Contributing to Nigeria’s High Inflation Rate**

The persistent inflationary pressures in Nigeria are multifaceted. Around 50% of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket is attributed to food prices, which continue to soar due to various factors including flooding in many parts of the country, rising fertilizer costs, and ongoing insecurity in food-producing regions.

Nigeria’s central bank has responded to the inflationary challenges by raising the monetary policy rate by 200 basis points to 24.75%. Despite these efforts, the impact on inflation has been limited, highlighting the complex nature of the issue.

**Comparative Analysis and Regional Outlook**

Ghana, Angola, and Zambia are also facing inflationary pressures, albeit to varying degrees. Ghana’s inflation, which averaged 40.3% last year, is expected to slow markedly to 18.7% this year and then to 12.1% in 2025. Similarly, Angola and Zambia are forecasted to experience declines in inflation rates in the coming years.

However, Kenya stands out as a beacon of stability in the region, with inflation expected to remain relatively low compared to its counterparts. Standard Chartered recently adjusted its inflation forecasts for Kenya, taking into account factors such as currency appreciation and improved food prices.

**Implications and the Path Forward**

The persistently high inflation rates in Nigeria underscore the urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms. Addressing structural issues such as infrastructure development, agricultural productivity, and currency stability will be crucial in mitigating inflationary pressures and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...