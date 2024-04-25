Nickie Dabarbie set to release drug test result, vows to sue Skiibii

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

TikTok influencer, Nickie Dabarbie is set to release her drug test results and file a lawsuit amidst hefty allegations against the Nigerian singer, Skiibii Mayana.

This came days after the dancer allegedly escaped the singer’s ritualist den with bruises, accusing him of an attempt to use her for money rituals.

In a recent update on her Instagram story, Nickie Dabarbie revealed she underwent a drug test as proof of her drink being laced by the singer.

She also vowed to drag the singer to court for his attempt on her life and the emotional damage caused during the incident and after.

“The result of the drug test I did is out and I will post it shortly so you all will see the substance that they gave me to drink, after that I will take legal actions and slam them with a lawsuit, I will never let this thing that happened to me go,” she stated.

It is worth noting that many were divided on the issue of the incident; some argued that Nickie had too much to drink while others believed her story.(www.naija247news.com).

