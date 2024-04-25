Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Nickie Dabarbie set to release drug test result, vows to sue Skiibii

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

TikTok influencer, Nickie Dabarbie is set to release her drug test results and file a lawsuit amidst hefty allegations against the Nigerian singer, Skiibii Mayana.

This came days after the dancer allegedly escaped the singer’s ritualist den with bruises, accusing him of an attempt to use her for money rituals.

In a recent update on her Instagram story, Nickie Dabarbie revealed she underwent a drug test as proof of her drink being laced by the singer.

She also vowed to drag the singer to court for his attempt on her life and the emotional damage caused during the incident and after.

“The result of the drug test I did is out and I will post it shortly so you all will see the substance that they gave me to drink, after that I will take legal actions and slam them with a lawsuit, I will never let this thing that happened to me go,” she stated.

It is worth noting that many were divided on the issue of the incident; some argued that Nickie had too much to drink while others believed her story.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Over 100 Inmates Escape As Rain Destroys Suleja Prisons
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Over 100 Inmates Escape As Rain Destroys Suleja Prisons

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 119 inmates of the...

American Rapper Kanye West Joins Adult Industry

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American rapper Kanye West is set...

Suspected Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night...

Naira Weakens Further to N1,308/$1 at Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira depreciated by 0.6 per...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Over 100 Inmates Escape As Rain Destroys Suleja Prisons

Security News 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 119 inmates of the...

American Rapper Kanye West Joins Adult Industry

Entertainment 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American rapper Kanye West is set...

Suspected Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Rivers

Security News 0
April 25, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading