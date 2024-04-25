Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Weakens Further to N1,308/$1 at Official Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira depreciated by 0.6 per cent or N8.7 against the US Dollar to exchange at N1,308.52/$1 versus the preceding day’s value of N1,300.15/$1.

In the black market, the local currency declined on Wednesday against the Dollar by N25 to trade at N1,300/$1 compared with Tuesday’s closing value of N1,275/$1.

Also, the Naira suffered a loss against the Pound Sterling, N47.93, in the official market at midweek to sell at N1,590.25/£1 compared with Tuesday’s price of N1,542.32/£1, and against the Euro, it weakened by N34.88 to trade at N1,367.23/€1 versus the N1,332.35/€1 it closed a day earlier.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
