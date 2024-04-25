MRS Oil Slashes Diesel Price to N1,050/Litre Nationwide Following Dangote’s Price Cut

MRS Oil Plc has announced a significant reduction in the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) to N1,050 per litre at all its outlets across Nigeria, in response to recent price adjustments by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The oil firm, in a flier circulating online, revealed the substantial price drop from as high as N1,700 per litre in some filling stations last month. This move aims to align with Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s decision to further slash diesel prices.

In the flier, MRS Oil urged the public to report any outlet found selling diesel above the stipulated price, emphasizing its commitment to providing affordable fuel to consumers nationwide.

Following Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s announcement on Tuesday, diesel prices were reduced to N940/litre for customers purchasing five million litres and above, and N970/litre for those buying one million litres and above.

Anthony Chiejina, spokesperson for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, confirmed a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations to ensure consumers can access affordable fuel across all major airports and MRS-operated stations nationwide. This partnership extends to other major oil marketers, ensuring retail buyers do not face exorbitant prices.

Chiejina emphasized the refinery’s commitment to alleviating economic hardships in Nigeria, highlighting the successive reductions in diesel prices over the past few weeks. Previously priced at N1,700/litre, the recent adjustments mark the third major reduction in diesel prices, demonstrating the refinery’s dedication to enhancing consumer welfare.

President Bola Tinubu commended Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its proactive measures in reducing fuel prices, lauding the initiative as an enterprising feat. As MRS Oil joins in reducing diesel prices, consumers nationwide can expect relief amidst economic challenges.

