Menu
Search
Subscribe
Retail & Households inflation

MRS Oil Slashes Diesel Price to N1,050/Litre Nationwide Following Dangote’s Price Cut

By: Naija247news

Date:

MRS Oil Plc has announced a significant reduction in the price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) to N1,050 per litre at all its outlets across Nigeria, in response to recent price adjustments by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The oil firm, in a flier circulating online, revealed the substantial price drop from as high as N1,700 per litre in some filling stations last month. This move aims to align with Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s decision to further slash diesel prices.

In the flier, MRS Oil urged the public to report any outlet found selling diesel above the stipulated price, emphasizing its commitment to providing affordable fuel to consumers nationwide.

Following Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s announcement on Tuesday, diesel prices were reduced to N940/litre for customers purchasing five million litres and above, and N970/litre for those buying one million litres and above.

Anthony Chiejina, spokesperson for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, confirmed a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations to ensure consumers can access affordable fuel across all major airports and MRS-operated stations nationwide. This partnership extends to other major oil marketers, ensuring retail buyers do not face exorbitant prices.

Chiejina emphasized the refinery’s commitment to alleviating economic hardships in Nigeria, highlighting the successive reductions in diesel prices over the past few weeks. Previously priced at N1,700/litre, the recent adjustments mark the third major reduction in diesel prices, demonstrating the refinery’s dedication to enhancing consumer welfare.

President Bola Tinubu commended Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its proactive measures in reducing fuel prices, lauding the initiative as an enterprising feat. As MRS Oil joins in reducing diesel prices, consumers nationwide can expect relief amidst economic challenges.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Fuel Scarcity Grips Kaduna Metropolis, Black Market Prices Soar Above N1000 per Litre
Next article
“American Billionaires Enter Bidding War for TikTok as Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“American Billionaires Enter Bidding War for TikTok as Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell”

Naija247news Naija247news -
A wave of American finance and tech moguls, led...

Fuel Scarcity Grips Kaduna Metropolis, Black Market Prices Soar Above N1000 per Litre

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Kaduna metropolis witnessed acute fuel scarcity on Thursday, with...

It is time for state police in Nigeria, by Sunday Ehindero

Naija247news Naija247news -
The agitation for state police has a long history....

Mastering and handling question and answer sessions with ease, by Ruth Oji

Naija247news Naija247news -
DO you dread or anticipate question and answer sessions...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“American Billionaires Enter Bidding War for TikTok as Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell”

Big Tech 0
A wave of American finance and tech moguls, led...

Fuel Scarcity Grips Kaduna Metropolis, Black Market Prices Soar Above N1000 per Litre

Retail & Households inflation 0
Kaduna metropolis witnessed acute fuel scarcity on Thursday, with...

It is time for state police in Nigeria, by Sunday Ehindero

Opinion 0
The agitation for state police has a long history....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading