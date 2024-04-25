Mother, son, one other electrocuted in Ogun

April 25, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three people have been electrocuted at Mowe market in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The casualties are a mother named Ujunwa Okechukwu, her son, and one other person.

About four people were also injured in the incident that occurred on Monday, April 22, following an electric spark in the market after power was restored hours after rain fell.

The spark broke out from the step-down transformer suspended on an electrical pole next to the shop where the incident happened.

The Director of Information at the Obafemi Owode Local Government, Segun Soneye, confirmed the incident to DailyTrust on Wednesday, April 24.

He explained that the woman “was burnt into ashes.”

Soneye blamed the incident on the construction of shops made of iron under the powerline by the traders. He said the chairman of the council, Lanre Ogunsola, had visited the affected shop owners and commiserated with them over the incident.

He added that the LG boss had already given shop owners a seven-day ultimatum to evacuate their make-shift shops built under the high-tension powerline to forestall the recurrence of the incident.

The council boss visited the injured victims, who were receiving treatments at Mowe Health Post, and assured them of quality medical care with all the expenses to be paid by the government.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...