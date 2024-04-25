Lagos State Governor Launches Eko Cares Initiative to Address Economic Challenges

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State initiated the Eko Cares Initiative, a socio-economic intervention program, to tackle economic hardships in the country. The first phase aims to assist over 500,000 households across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

During the flag-off ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of fair distribution, warning against hoarding of items. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving residents’ quality of life and urged continued support from the community.

Sanwo-Olu instructed representatives from various councils to ensure equitable distribution of food items to less privileged individuals, emphasizing that the program’s goal is to alleviate food challenges in Lagos communities.

The governor disclosed that food distribution would involve community leaders, religious organizations, trade unions, youth groups, and People with Disabilities clusters, urging stakeholders to avoid hoarding.

Additionally, Sanwo-Olu announced the extension of the Ounje Eko market initiative until further notice, providing ongoing support to residents.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, hailed the launch of Eko Cares as a significant milestone in the administration’s efforts to transform lives amidst global economic crises. He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s consistent commitment to fulfilling promises since assuming office in May 2019.

