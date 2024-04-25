Lady pours hot cooking oil on man over N100 in Adamawa

April 25, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A lady identified as Hajara Yusuf, on Wednesday, April 24, was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court 2 sitting in Yola, Adamawa State for allegedly dousing hot cooking oil on a man over N100.

Hajara appeared before the court presided by Magistrate Musa Alhaji Adamu, for the offence of causing grievous hurt to her victim, Adamu Abubakar, over the said amount of money.

While being cross-examined, the defendant who hails from the Lakare community in Yola South LGA, Adamawa State admitted having perpetrated the heinous crime. It was in consideration of the gravity of the offence and severity of the wounds that the presiding judge referred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police command for investigation.

He thereafter adjourned the matter to the 8th May 2024, to enable the police command to complete the investigation and arraign the defendant for prosecution.

Hajara, poured hot cooking oil on her victim on the 22nd of April 2024, while exchanging words over the sum of N100, the money for soya bean cake ordered by the victim.

The victim who also hails from Lakare, had a misunderstanding over the payment of the money and in the course of it, he slapped the lady who was frying the cake.

Out of provocation, the defendant carried her frying pan with hot groundnut oil and poured it on the body of the victim thereby burning his neck, chest and back.(www.naija247news.com).

